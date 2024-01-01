Agent of Pedri meets with Barcelona chief Deco

Tribal Football
Agent of Pedri meets with Barcelona chief DecoLaLiga
Barcelona have opened new contract talks with Pedri.

Jijantes says it has been nothing more than a first contact between the two parties, but Barca have shown its intention to extend the player's contract, which ends in 2026.

The meeting between the two parties lasted an hour and a half and took place in the office of Barça sporting director Deco.

The club's intention is to extend Pedri's contract beyond 2026. The Canary Islander has a release clause of €1bn.

However, Barca want to keep the youngster happy and intend to raise his wages while also extending their agreeemnt.

