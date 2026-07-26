Barcelona can only afford 'limited' Ferran Torres contract offer

Barcelona could be hampered in their attempts to retain Ferran Torres following his 2026 FIFA World Cup heroics with Spain.

Torres came off the bench to score an extra time winner in the final victory over Argentina, as Luis de la Fuente's team edged out a 1-0 triumph over 2022 champions Argentina, to claim a second world crown in their history.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following a huge celebration back in Madrid, Torres has headed off on his summer break, with talks planned with the club on his return.

The 26-year-old is a vital part of Hansi Flick's team, after scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season, as part of back-to-back LaLiga title wins.

Barcelona want to keep him and are prepared to offer fresh terms in September to allow for a new deal to be added to next season's accounts as he enters the final year of his contract in Catalonia.

PSG are considering an offer for the ex-Manchester City forward - and can open free transfer talks at the start of 2027 - and Barcelona do not have the same financial power.

Reports from Marca indicate that could be a major roadblock in negotiations as Barca cannot offer much more than his current €10M annual salary.