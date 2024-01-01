Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Agent slams mother of Marseille signing Rabiot: Unbearable!
Man Utd monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder as move away could be on the cards
Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025

Barcelona offer trials to Mexican superkid Mora

Barcelona offer trials to Mexican superkid Mora
Barcelona offer trials to Mexican superkid MoraLaLiga
Barcelona have offered trials to Mexican whizkid Gilberto Mora.

The 15 year-old is a first teamer with Xolos de Tijuana and is the club's youngest goalscorer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mora is the son of former LigaMX star Gilberto Mora Olayo and has been invited to test at La Masia.

Local journalist Francisco Arredondo is reporting Barca want Mora to train at the La Masia facilities and get to know the club and the coaching staff.

Talks are now underway with his parents about organising a time for the training stint.

 

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaClub TijuanaFootball TransfersMora Gilberto
Related Articles
Son of Barcelona great De la Pena joins Manresa
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
Barcelona chief Deco denies pushing out De Jong amid exit rumours