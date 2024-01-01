Barcelona offer trials to Mexican superkid Mora

Barcelona have offered trials to Mexican whizkid Gilberto Mora.

The 15 year-old is a first teamer with Xolos de Tijuana and is the club's youngest goalscorer.

Mora is the son of former LigaMX star Gilberto Mora Olayo and has been invited to test at La Masia.

Local journalist Francisco Arredondo is reporting Barca want Mora to train at the La Masia facilities and get to know the club and the coaching staff.

Talks are now underway with his parents about organising a time for the training stint.