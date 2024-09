Barcelona chief Deco insists Frenkie de Jong is a required player this season.

De Jong is again being linked with Manchester United and PSG amid claims his wages are a concern for Barca's moneymen.

But Deco said: "I don't understand everything that is said about Frenkie de Jong.

"He has a contract with Barcelona and we are very happy with him.

"The player will decide on his contract when the time comes, that's no problem. We love him very much."