Son of Barcelona great De la Pena joins Manresa
The son of Barcelona great Ivan de la Pena has landed a contract with Manresa.

Iván de la Peña Asensi, 23, joins Manresa in a permanent move, signing a 12 month contract. He spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Manresa from Gimnastic.

Manresa are competing this season in the Tercera Division.

De la Pena Asensi came through the youth system at FC Damm before eventually landing a contract with Nastic via Pobla de Mafumet CF.

De la Pena Snr now acts as an agent and takes care of many Barca players, including Gavi.

