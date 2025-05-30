Barcelona name Belletti as new coach of Barca Atletic

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona have named Juliano Belletti as new coach of Barca Atletic.

The Brazilian steps up from the U19s, where his youngsters won the Liga División de Honor, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Youth League.

Belletti takes charge with Barca Atletic relegated to the RFEF Segunda Division. He replaces Sergi Mila.

The former Barca fullback had initially returned as Barca Atletic assistant coach to Rafa Marquez for season 2023/24 before being appointed as head coach of the U19s for this past season.

As a player, Belletti won the Champions League and two LaLiga titles with Barca.

