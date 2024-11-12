Barcelona moving for Malaga teen Antonito; agent key in deal

Barcelona are moving for Malaga teen Antonio Cordero.

Known as Antonito, the 17 year-old is emerging as a target for the January market for Barca.

Key to the deal is the left-sided winger's agent, Pini Zahavi, who has Barca pair Robert Lewandowski and Hansi Flick as part of his stable.

Revelo says with his contract running down, Malaga may be forced to cash in over the New Year.

Malaga chief Loren Juarros said: “I still feel we can reach an agreement. We will make an effort to keep Antonito here, within the parameters.”