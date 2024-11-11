Tribal Football
Barcelona, Real Madrid scouting Dinamo Tbilisi fullback Kharebashvili

Carlos Volcano
Teenage Dinamo Tbilisi left-back Saba Kharebashvili is attracting major LaLiga interest.

Kharebashvili, 16, was promoted to Dinamo Tbilisi's first team last season.

So far, he has made 25 senior appearances.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Georgian is  attracting interest from some of the world's biggest clubs.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both following the 16-year-old.

Kharebashvili is currently an U17 Georgia international.

