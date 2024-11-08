Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich
Guardiola brutally turned down Man Utd before joining Man City
REVEALED: Real Madrid teammates frustrated with Mbappe

Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Flick has zero tolerance for poor timekeeping

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Flick has zero tolerance for poor timekeeping
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Flick has zero tolerance for poor timekeepingLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits coach Hansi Flick won't tolerate poor timekeeping.

Pedri says there's no excuses accepted by Flick for tardiness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking as a guest of the show 'Martínez y Hermanos', broadcast on Cuatro, Pedri said: "With Xavi, if a player was late for a training session you had to pay a fine of a thousand euros for every minute of delay, which doubles for every additional minute.

"With Flick the rules are even stricter: if you are late for a training session now you are directly excluded from the next match."

Pedri was speaking after Barca's Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Mentions
LaLigaPedriBarcelona
Related Articles
Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico on Barcelona transfer pressure: Those b*****ds Lamine, Balde!
Real Betis striker Roque: I don't read much about Barcelona
Barcelona unhappy with De Jong contract stalling