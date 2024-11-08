Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Flick has zero tolerance for poor timekeeping
Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits coach Hansi Flick won't tolerate poor timekeeping.
Pedri says there's no excuses accepted by Flick for tardiness.
Speaking as a guest of the show 'Martínez y Hermanos', broadcast on Cuatro, Pedri said: "With Xavi, if a player was late for a training session you had to pay a fine of a thousand euros for every minute of delay, which doubles for every additional minute.
"With Flick the rules are even stricter: if you are late for a training session now you are directly excluded from the next match."
Pedri was speaking after Barca's Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.