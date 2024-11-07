Tribal Football
Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico on Barcelona transfer pressure: Those b*****ds Lamine, Balde!

Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams admits he was under pressure during the Euros about joining Barcelona.

Williams ultimately rejected a move to Barca, though says he was constantly pushed by his Blaugrana Spain teammates about joining them.

He recalled, jokingly: "Signing for Barça? It was difficult. On top of that, those b*****ds Lamine (Yamal), (Alejandro) Balde and all these people didn't help.

"They told me 'Come now, bro, come now!' They didn't help, they didn't help. They wrote to me all the time. And I replied 'I'll tell you, I'll tell you'.

"I didn't reveal anything, I just spoke to the family and that's it."

