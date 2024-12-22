Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Atletico Madrid shouldn't be beating us at home

Barcelona midfielder Pedri admits defeat at home to Atletico Madrid was a heavy blow.

Pedri struck in the 2-1 loss on Saturday night at Montjuic.

He said afterwards: "It was a very tough defeat, to be honest. We had chances to close the game and when you don't close it out, what happens happens. They catch us on the counterattack, and we have to be more prepared. The defeat is quite tough.

"I think we tried. We put in a lot of intensity, work... we had a lot of clear chances. Robert, Raphinha, another me... football is very complicated if you don't score goals.

"It should be much more difficult to beat us at home and it's not happening that way. We have to improve a lot and take the break to recover mentally and physically. Come with everything and try not to lose any more games.

"We wanted to leave with that victory and be leaders but it wasn't like that. We have to reset these days and rest. Come back hungry and with desire and blow up the League."