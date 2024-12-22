Simeone hails Atletico Madrid players for win at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits luck was with them after victory at Barcelona.

The 2-1 win sees Atletico finish the first-half of the season top of the table, with Simeone praising the character of his players on the night.

Feelings after the victory:

Happy, I can't lie. The team has suffered. Barcelona plays very well, attacks all the time. Today we had a great night defensively, Oblak above all. That allowed us to survive.

"The second half was more played out. Barrios had a chance to make it 1-1. They had many. We had the goddess of fortune of being forceful. Attacking so much can make you get disorganized. The team was patient and took advantage of a counterattack to score a great goal. Sorloth's goal is a great goal.

The players are ready to compete. The strongest thing we have is the group. The group shows it with its actions. The changes when they come in, they really do it. That's what we coaches want. For everyone to be on the same level. Our way of competing with two monsters like Madrid and Barça is to have the whole team in good shape."

Evolution:

"We found ourselves along the way. We have to support what the players do well and try to improve and give a structure. See that the team can progress. We went to Paris and the same thing happened as today. That is what the club has left in the legacy to all the players who have been here."

Galán:

"What Galán has done is incredible. We didn't take him into account when the season started. We knew he could leave. We saw him training and we saw that he had fantastic nobility. He had a chance and football is wonderful. He is doing brilliantly."

Sorloth:

"Sorloth is cold. We had a chat with him three or four weeks ago. If we delayed getting closer and letting him see what I am like, we would lose him for six months. He interpreted it in the best way. He gets us out of trouble, he gets us out of behind. Luckily today we got a great victory."

Barcelona's defeats:

"I have no doubt that all the games Barcelona have lost, they did not deserve to lose. They had many chances to score against Leganés and Las Palmas, but football has these situations. When the goal does not come, it starts to be a problem."

Dream script:

"I'm very happy with the result, the team's effort, their nobility in suffering and defending a team that continually creates opportunities. They were far superior up until the goal, then we realised that their energy could drop and by combining we began to convince ourselves that we could compete. In the second half it was more equal, until the match entered a phase of resistance, the changes made us stronger and we waited for what could happen with that counterattack, with that great pass from Molina and that goal from Sorloth in a match that for passages and opportunities they had deserved a little more."

Revalidation:

"It means three very important points against a very good rival that confirms the team's work. I had told them that I was going to need everyone and that the match was going to go from less to more.

"I understand everything, I have no problem with the opinion of any journalist, everyone has an opinion on what they see and I don't think that's bad.

"I'm not going to go down that path at all, I know what the day-to-day is like. Obviously we have a great goalkeeper, but all champions have one. From there we knew how to interpret how the rival plays, when their goal doesn't come other situations always arise."