Barcelona defender Cubarsi: Atletico Madrid defeat just inexplicable

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi says there's no excuses after defeat at home to Atletico Madrid.

The loss sees Barca surrender the LaLiga leadership to Atletico for the winter break.

Cubarsi said afterwards: "It's inexplicable. It's our fault. We had the game in our hands. We wasted it. We're screwed but we have to rest and focus on 2025, to start with everything."

"We played a great game. You see the chances, the position of the ball... the final point up front let us down a bit. It's normal. We have to focus more on that.

"We wanted to come out with everything we had from the start. We had some bad results. We had a very good game but we missed two silly details that marked the game for us."

He added, "Our level of play is good, we lack finesse up front. The break will be good for us to relax and come back with desire."