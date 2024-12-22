Flick "very proud" despite Barcelona home defeat to Atletico Madrid

Despite his suspension, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick spoke to the press after defeat at home to Atletico Madrid.

Flick wanted to take questions after the latest home setback for his young team.

The match:

"I think we played a brilliant game. In the first half, we had chances. I'm very proud. But I'm also sad with the result. The scoreline shows that Atlético is a team with experience. I think our style was fantastic. I'm sad. I'm happy for Pedri, for Gavi... and we'll work on this next year. We're not giving up. We're sad to come into this break, but we'll come back strong. The squad shows that it can score more goals.

"The game against Atlético was a great game. We lost against Las Palmas and Leganés... but today it was incredible how we played. We had chances. Maybe this break comes at the right time. I appreciate how we played. But we have to play smarter and learn from these things. Everyone could see the quality. Losing nine points is not normal and we have to work on it.

"We play football to win. The points lost against Las Palmas and Leganés are in the past. We have to concentrate on the next home games, we have to win every game. We have to concentrate on the next home games. There is a break now. Today we saw how we can play. This is a positive aspect. I told the team that. We will show after the break how strong we are. We are very disappointed about the defeat, but life goes on. We will celebrate Christmas and on the 29th we will return to training and concentrate on what we can do."

Balance:

"The two games have been horrible because I haven't been able to be with the team. I don't know how to explain it. It was unfair and I have to deal with it, deal with my emotions. I'm not worried about the squad. They played a great game. Gavi has stepped up, we've seen his passion on the pitch... I can't change what happened. We're in a different situation now. I can promise that we will fight for every point and to win every game. This is our goal. Being at this club is special, and the players are ready to be here.

"We lost a lot of points and lost first place. But I'm not worried, the team knows how to play and they showed that today."

Squad:

"I'm happy. When I drive to training at 6.30am I'm happy. I'm happy because I can train with these players. They love training, they love competing. The connection between them is incredible. Everyone was sad. There's not a good atmosphere in the locker room, but it's football. We'll be back, for sure.

"We have to build confidence and make them proud of how they play. If you train at a high level, you will do so when you play. My job is to give confidence to all the players. In Munich there was another team, with many experienced players. But I am happy with this team, it is young and has fantastic quality."

President Joan Laporta:

"I haven't seen him. But I know he supports us."