Barcelona coach Flick: We can be happy with Betis draw

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was left satisfied with their 1-1 draw against Real Betis.

Gavi for Barca and Natan for Real Betis struck inside the opening 15 minutes for the draw at Montjuic.

Flick said afterwards on Saturday: "I think we've got a game in hand and a point up, and that's good. In the first half, we made a lot of mistakes, but we created chances. I think the second half was better.

"We tried to get a better result in that half. I'm happy with the game and I'm positive about what I saw in the second half. We thought Frenkie, Pedri, and Ferran needed some rest... we wanted to win, but I'm satisfied with the point.

"LaLiga is a long and difficult road, we saw that today. We had chances and we didn't get them right. Everyone has both feet on the ground, and that's good. I'm happy I tried."

Flick also said: "I think we can be proud of the players. We're in a fantastic position. I'm proud of the team. But in the first half, we made mistakes, and that's punishing against an opponent like that. But we tried, and it's another point, and that's not bad at all.

"Life is like that, and I'm satisfied with this point. We've got one more point. I'm not worried about what happens in Madrid. This team is doing well. We have to focus on ourselves. We have one more game here against Real Madrid, we'll see what happens."