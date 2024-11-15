Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Injury scan emerges for Man Utd defender Lisandro
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league

Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I wondered if I would ever recover

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I wondered if I would ever recover
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I wondered if I would ever recoverLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is happy being fully fit and with the Holland squad again.

De Jong admits his ankle injury had him concerned whether he would play again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It was difficult, it was a very painful injury. I missed a lot of games and the most important thing was the European Championship. I started playing again and right now I feel good. 

"I wondered if I would ever fully recover? Sometimes that crossed my mind, but I always had the confidence that one day I would be able to play football again."

On being substituted at halftime in defeat to Real Sociedad, De Jong added: “First I received a blow to the muscle next to my shin and then another kick, but it had nothing to do with my knee or ankle. I knew it wasn't a serious injury , but it bothered me a lot.”

Mentions
LaLigade Jong FrenkieBarcelonaReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Real Sociedad players celebrate victory over Barcelona - "this team has a lot to say"
Holland coach Koeman admits Barcelona midfielder De Jong still must be managed
LaLiga academies dominate Europe: Barcelona boast 46 graduates across top 5 leagues