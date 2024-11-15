Barcelona midfielder De Jong: I wondered if I would ever recover

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is happy being fully fit and with the Holland squad again.

De Jong admits his ankle injury had him concerned whether he would play again.

He said, "It was difficult, it was a very painful injury. I missed a lot of games and the most important thing was the European Championship. I started playing again and right now I feel good.

"I wondered if I would ever fully recover? Sometimes that crossed my mind, but I always had the confidence that one day I would be able to play football again."

On being substituted at halftime in defeat to Real Sociedad, De Jong added: “First I received a blow to the muscle next to my shin and then another kick, but it had nothing to do with my knee or ankle. I knew it wasn't a serious injury , but it bothered me a lot.”