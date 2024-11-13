Tribal Football
Holland coach Koeman admits Barcelona midfielder De Jong still must be managed

Holland coach Koeman admits Barcelona midfielder De Jong still must be managed
Holland coach Ronald Koeman admits they still need to be careful with the fitness of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong is available for Nations League ties with Hungary and Bosnia.

But Koeman also revealed, “He will be able to play on Saturday although he will have to train individually some days due to the blow he received. He had been out for a long time and has yet to play a full game.

"He is not yet in his best moment although for us it was important that he returned to the group.

“I immediately contacted Barca because I feared it was something about the ankle, but they made it clear that it was not like that. It was the shin, he received a painful blow but it was not a big problem so he has traveled to help us.”

