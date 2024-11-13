Real Sociedad players celebrate victory over Barcelona - "this team has a lot to say"

Real Sociedad players were proud of victory over Barcelona on Sunday.

La Real players celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle and also took to social media to thank the support.

“This victory is for all of you,” captain Mikel Oyarzabal declared. “We owed you a night like this. Together we are very strong. This team has a lot to say.”

Nayef Aguerd, one of the standouts of the match, was brief: “Important victory, thank you for this magnificent atmosphere.”

Brais Mendez stated: "How much we deserved a night like this! Thank you for the incredible support throughout the match. We are going for more.”

And Sergio Gomez also posted: “The team and the fans deserved a night like this! Spectacular work by everyone to achieve an important victory. Go Reala!”