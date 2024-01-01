Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder De Jong: Great to be back on pitch
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is delighted to be back in action.

De Jong made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in the Champions League win against Young Boys.

Barcelona coach Hans-Dieter Flick is happy that De Jong is back.

"Coming back to training and then playing here have been big steps forward for Frenkie de Jong. Maybe he ran too much, in my opinion, but it was good for him to be back," he said.

De Jong also told Viaplay afterwards: "It's great to be back on the pitch, it's been a long time.

"We have done well this season, there is a lot of energy in the team. We are in a good place, but the season is still long. We have had a good start, but we must continue, he says.

"I have just come back, but I feel that there is a lot of good energy and quality in the team."

