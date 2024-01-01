Szczesny: Lewandowski key to Barcelona move; an exciting challenge

Wojciech Szczesny is delighted signing for Barcelona.

The Pole has come out of retirement to sign with Barca to the end of the season. Szczesny arrives to replace knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

In his first words as a new Barça player, Szczesny confirmed that his compatriot and friend Robert Lewandowski was key in his signing.

"He was the first person who thought of me and called me to ask about the possibility of me playing again. Initially I didn't know if I was ready for new professional challenges, but I spoke to my family and friends and they all told me that I would be stupid if I didn't accept this opportunity,” he said.

“It's a proud moment for me. Honestly, I was ready to retire. I was happy, but in the two days I've been in the city, because of how the people have treated me and how important the club is to them, I feel proud to be part of all this. Barça is a great institution and this is something very important to me. That's why I've decided to extend my career a little longer."

The Polish goalkeeper also stated “Barça has a great social base” and that “in a very short time I have been able to see the passion of its fans”.

“Yesterday I was on the pitch and the team seems incredible to me. It is an exciting challenge for me that I face with energy and enthusiasm. I am ready to work," he concluded.