Barcelona midfielder Casado: Xavi didn't give me opportunities

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado has taken aim at former coach Xavi.

Casado feels he was ignored by Xavi last season as he finds his place this term under coach Hansi Flick.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told 3cat: “I didn't have too many opportunities, but that helped me to be stronger mentally.

"Sometimes I saw that I could play, but I didn't have the opportunity.

"Despite this, I am very grateful to Xavi. He was the coach who made me debut with the first team, so I will always be grateful to him."

Casado added: "I have taken a slightly longer road, but I think that this has helped me to be where I am now and has given me experience to know which stadiums are more complicated."