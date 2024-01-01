Barcelona hero Ronaldinho buys into US club Greenville Triumph

Barcelona hero Ronaldinho has invested in US soccer.

The Brazilian has invested in Greenville Triumph.

Advertisement Advertisement

The American club that plays in the third division announced: "Greenville Triumph announces that global football icon Ronaldinho Assis has joined the club's ownership group. Known for his exceptional talent, creativity in the game and his career, Ronaldinho brings a wealth of knowledge of football and his international caliber.

"Ronaldinho sealed the deal on the New York Stock Exchange on October 9, where he rang the closing bell on International Day. Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Ronaldinho's investment is a powerful endorsement of what the organization has built over the past six years and enhances the Greenville Triumph's reputation within the soccer community."