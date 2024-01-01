Barcelona wary of Gavi pushing himself too hard too soon

Barcelona coaching staff are having to hold back Gavi from his training this week.

Gavi is in the final stretch of his recovery from last year's ACL injury.

Barca staff are eager to continue to taper Gavi's training return, but the midfielder is enthusiastically meeting all goals he's set.

A coaching source told Sport: "He is like a bull, he goes for every ball."

As such, staff are concerned Gavi may be overdoing things and invite aggravating his injury if he isn't careful with his tackling in training games.

The midfielder is also visibly stronger than he was when he broke down on November 19 last year. Months in the gym have added muscle to his frame, with the midfielder now counting down the days to when he is clear to play competitively again.