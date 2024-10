Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane is being tracked by Barcelona.

Sane's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Sport says Barcelona is keeping an eye on Sané's situation.

Something that could be to Barça's advantage in the hunt for Sané is that the 28-year-old is already familiar with coach Hansi Flick.

Sané has managed to score a total of 49 goals and 50 assists in 179 games for Bayern Munich.