Barcelona make ultimatum to Porto over Faye sale

Barcelona have told Porto to get serious about Mika Faye.

Porto are keen on the defender, but have hesistated over Barca's asking price.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marca says Barca are ready to sell Faye, but are refusing to allow talks to drag on.

Instead, Porto have been informed they can sign Faye for €15m, but the deal must be struck by June 30.

After that deadline, the price will be hiked up by Barca.