Porto launching TRIPLE raid on Barcelona

Porto are eyeing Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Sport says Porto are keen to take the youngster on-loan for the new season.

And they won't stop with the Brazilian, as the Portuguese giants are also keen on club captain Sergi Roberto and young defender Mikayil Fayé.

Roberto is off contract at the end of the month, while Faye can leave for a fee of €15m.

Porto hope to secure deals for all three players in the coming weeks.