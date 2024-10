Pablo Torre could be on the move from Barcelona in January.

Sport says Barca coach Hansi Flick is satisfied with Torre, but that he could still leave on-loan in January.

The reason is that playing time can decrease even more when injured players are on their way back.

Frenkie de Jong has already made a comeback and soon Dani Olmo, Gavi and Fermín López will be back.

As such, Barcelona will approve a loan if Torre feels it is best for his development.