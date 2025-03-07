Barcelona make contract plans for Szczesny amid Flick decision

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona are ready to hand Wojciech Szczesny a new contract.

The veteran Polish goalkeeper has established himself as Barca's first-choice under coach Hansi Flick, having been coaxed out of retirement at the start of the season.

Barca management have seen enough and will offer Szczesny a new 12-month deal, says Marca.

Earlier today, Flick said of the Pole: "He's fantastic.

"The other players were defending 10 against 11 and he helped us a lot. It's his job. There's no hiding it. He does his job very well and that's why he's number 1 now."

