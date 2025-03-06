Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny: Pedri was man-of-the-match; but I think I'm due half of it
Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was pleased with his performance in their 1-0 Champions League win at Benfica.

The Pole kept a clean sheet as Barca won despite the 22nd minute dismissal of Pau Cubarsi.

Barca midfielder Pedri was named man-of-the-match afterwards and Szczesny said: "We are very happy. The work is not over. There is one game left to play and we have to finish in a professional manner.

"We understood what we had to do after the red card. We played compactly, limiting counterattacks. We showed that we can win games by showing the other side of this team."

Of his own performance, he said: "The best game is yet to come

"Pedri has taken the trophy for best player, but I think I can take half of it!"

 

