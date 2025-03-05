Barcelona coach Flick pushed about Neymar transfer rumours

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is aware of rumours linking Neymar with a return.

Now back with Santos, Neymar is contracted to the Brazilian giants until mid-year and is being linked with a return to former club Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic says Barca have been in talks with Neymar's agent, Pini Zahavi.

Asked about the prospect of Neymar being signed, Flick said at his UEFA press conference: "It's not my job. I've said it before.

"Now I'm really focused on this team until the end of the season because we have great opportunities.

"We want to keep them focused and the coach has to be focused too. This is not my job, this is a job for (sports director) Deco and the club, so they will do this."