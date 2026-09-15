Barcelona lineup v Racing Santander: Confirmed team news as Flick eyes Olmo and Kounde recalls

Barcelona play host to Racing Santander in LaLiga action tomorrow night as Hansi Flick looks extended his 100% start to the season.

The defending Spanish champions have won all four league games played so far in the new campaign plus an opening victory in the UEFA Champions League.

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Flick will be keen to maintain that momentum ahead of the incoming international break, but he could rotate in several areas, against an away side who have enjoyed a solid return to the top-flight.

Barcelona v Racing Santander team news

Frenkie de Jong is still a few weeks away from returning from a knee problem and Roony Bardghji is out for the season after an ACL tear.

As Flick looks to reduce the game load on several players who had a limited preseason on the back of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen could start in defence.

Barcelona predicted line up v Racing Santander

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Barcelona v Racing Santander kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Camp Nou is set for 9:30pm local time and 8:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

This a first league meeting between two sides since 2012 - where Lionel Mess scored twice in a 2-0 away win - but they ddi face off in last season's Copa del Rey as Barca again won 2-0.