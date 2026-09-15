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Barcelona lineup v Racing Santander: Confirmed team news as Flick eyes Olmo and Kounde recalls

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona play host to Racing Santander in LaLiga action tomorrow night as Hansi Flick looks extended his 100% start to the season.

The defending Spanish champions have won all four league games played so far in the new campaign plus an opening victory in the UEFA Champions League.

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Flick will be keen to maintain that momentum ahead of the incoming international break, but he could rotate in several areas, against an away side who have enjoyed a solid return to the top-flight.

Barcelona v Racing Santander team news

Frenkie de Jong is still a few weeks away from returning from a knee problem and Roony Bardghji is out for the season after an ACL tear.

As Flick looks to reduce the game load on several players who had a limited preseason on the back of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen could start in defence.

Barcelona predicted line up v Racing Santander

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Barcelona v Racing Santander kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Camp Nou is set for 9:30pm local time and 8:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

This a first league meeting between two sides since 2012 - where Lionel Mess scored twice in a 2-0 away win - but they ddi face off in last season's Copa del Rey as Barca again won 2-0.

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LaLigaDani OlmoJules KoundeBarcelonaRacing Santander

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