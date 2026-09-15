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Anthony Gordon claims Flick phone call sealed Barcelona move

Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon.
Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon.Profimedia

Anthony Gordon has started positively after sealing an £80M transfer switch to Barcelona ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

The England international is yet to score a goal for the Catalan giants, but he's laid on four assists, and featured in all six games so far in 2026/27.

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Gordon's determination to make the move has grabbed attention in the UK and Spain after he claimed it was a dream he was always confident of achieving.

His exit from Newcastle United was viewed as a risk at the time and Gordon himself has stated he also felt the move may fall through.

"For a while, I didn't believe the Barcelona deal was real. I told my agent: yea, yea, OK.

"I didn't show much interest because I didn't think it was serious. Then I had a phone call with Hansi Flick, that's when I knew it was real!"

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