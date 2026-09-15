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Gabriel Jesus names Barcelona star he's challenging for starting role

Barcelona striker Gabriel Jesus.
Barcelona striker Gabriel Jesus.Profimedia

Gabriel Jesus has instantly settled in at Barcelona following his €10M summer move from Arsenal.

After seeing his starting chances reduced at the Emirates Stadium with the Premier League champions, Jesus accepted a fresh challenge in Catalonia, following the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

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The Brazil international knows he will be used as a rotating option by Hansi Flick in the months ahead, but he's ready to challenge fellow Brazilian for a place in the first XI.

"Raphinha is scoring goals. He plays every game and he deserves to. I'm going to try to compete and wait for my opportunity to play more and get more minutes.

"I want to score goals and help, and I don't want to do it when it's 2 or 3 or 4 0, I want to score important goals."

Jesus' latter comment refers to his first club goal off the bench in a 5-1 UEFA Champions League win against Feyenoord and he could get more minutes at home to Racing Santander tomorrow.

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