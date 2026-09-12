Barcelona lineup v Levante: Confirmed team news as Flick aims to continue perfect start

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is hoping to extend his team's perfect run against Levante this Sunday.

Barcelona have won their last four games in the 2026-27 LaLiga season, scoring five goals in each of their last two.

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It has been an incredible start for the champions who have also scored 17 goals in their first four games, actually equaling the record for a team at this stage of a campaign in the last 39 years.

The only other side to achieve this in that period was FC Barcelona themselves in 2011-12 in what may be a sign that the Spanish giants are set to lift the league title once again.

Levante have won two of their last six home games against FC Barcelona in LaLiga and they face a serious uphill battle against a club who seem unstoppable at the moment.

Barcelona vs Levante team news

Frenkie de Jong (knee) and Roony Bardghji (knee) are out of the match for Flick, but the good news is that Eric Garcia is anticipated to be cleared to feature in a mask, following the facial injury that he sustained against Valencia in the league last time out.

For Levante, Karl Etta Eyong is a late check for the side but other than him the side are in great shape heading into the clash.

Barcelona vs Levante predicted line ups

Barcelona: Joan; Eric, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Fermín, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Levante: Ryan; Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez; Romero

Barcelona vs Levante kick off time

The two sides meet at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia at 3:15PM Uk time or 4:15PM CEST.

Key Stats

Barcelona have picked up points in their last three LaLiga visits to Ciutat de València (W2 D1), winning the last two; they could win three consecutive away games against Levante for the first time in the competition's history.

Raphinha is only the second player to score six goals in his team's first four LaLiga games in the 21st century, after Lionel Messi, who also achieved this for FC Barcelona in two different campaigns: 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Levante, who finished 16th in Spain's top flight last season, have only won six of their previous 47 matches against Barcelona in all competitions, and each of the last four meetings between the two sides have been won by Barcelona.