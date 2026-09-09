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Raphinha breaks Barcelona record with goals in Champions League clash vs Feyenoord

Raphinha breaks Barcelona record with goals in Champions League clash vs Feyenoord
Raphinha breaks Barcelona record with goals in Champions League clash vs FeyenoordREUTERS

Raphinha's lightning quick start to the season continued in Barcelona's first Champions League game of 2026-27.

Barcelona’s failure to sign a star striker over the summer has had a very happy side effect; Raphinha is in the form of his life.

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The Brazilian already has six goals in his first four LaLiga games as Barcelona appear to be running away at the top of the table.

Hansi Flick’s side have four wins from four, scoring an incredible 15 and conceding just two as they seek to win a third successive title.

Now, Raphinha has etched his name into the club’s record books with goals in Bacelona’s Champions League win over Feyenoord on Wednesday (September 9).

 Raphinha has become the first Barcelona player since 2000 to score in the club's first five games of a season across all competitions.

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Champions LeagueRaphinhaBarcelonaFeyenoordLaLiga