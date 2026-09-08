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Barcelona lineup v Feyenoord : Confirmed team news as Flick aims to continue ruthless run

Barcelona lineup v Feyenoord : Confirmed team news as Flick aims to continue ruthless run
Barcelona lineup v Feyenoord : Confirmed team news as Flick aims to continue ruthless runREUTERS

Barcelona begin their Champions League league campaign on Wednesday evening with a home fixture against Feyenoord.

Barcelona have picked up four wins in the first four rounds of La Liga, with a goal difference of 17–2. The Spanish giants have been ruthless and in three of those four matches, they have managed to score five goals each. 

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Managed by Hansi Flick, Barcelona are hoping to win the European Cup for the first time since 2015 and after over a decade of waiting, they look stronger than ever as fans hope this is their season. 

It has been over 50 years since Barcelona and Feyenoord last met in the European Cup, in 1974 and ahead of the clash, the La Liga are firm favourites to pick up 3 points. 

Feyenoord last played in the Champions League proper in 2024-25, making the round of 16, where they were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Barcelona were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 competition by Atletico Madrid

Barcelona team news v Feyenoord 

Barcelona will be without Jesse Bisiwu (contusion) Frenkie de Jong (knee), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Eric Garcia (suspended) as Flick rotates his side.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord are missing Thomas Beelen (broken leg), Bart Nieuwkoop (unknown), Gjis Smal (ankle), Jakub Moder (knee) and Jordan Bos (knee).

Barcelona predicted line up v Feyenoord 

Barcelona: Garcia, Espart, Christensen, Cubarsi, Kounde, Rodri, Pedri, Fermin, Yamal, Gordon, Raphinha

Feyenoord: Ernst, Marmol, Watanabe, Juste, Read, Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiel, Valente, Ferri, Diarra

Barcelona v Feyenoord kick off time

Kick-off: 5:45pm UK time at the Camp Nou or 6:45pm CEST.

Key Stat

Barcelona have suffered just two defeats in their last 18 matches against Dutch sides, whilst Feyenoord have secured only two wins in their last 11 against Spanish sides.

The Spanish side have lost only 2 of their last 15 Champions League league/group-stage matches, winning 11.

However, Barcelona have gone 15 consecutive Champions League games without a clean sheet and none of Feyenoord's last 41 UEFA matches have finished 0-0

Mentions
Champions LeagueEric GarciaFrenkie de JongBarcelonaFeyenoordLaLigaEredivisie

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