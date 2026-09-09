Barcelona forward Raphinha refused to be drawn into a conversation about his recent Ballon d'Or snub following their 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord on Wednesday (September 9).

Playing as a striker following Barcelona’s failure to sign Julian Alvarez in the summer, the 29-year-old has had an incredible start to the season.

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Raphinha now has eight goals and one assist in his five games across all competitions, including a brace as Barcelona eased past Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 9).

His fine performance comes the day after his exclusion from the 30-player Ballon d'Or shortlist.

"I'm not talking about the Ballon d'Or. I'm talking about Barcelona, who are having a spectacular season," Raphinha responded on Movistar+ when questioned on the Ballon d'Or.

"I'm working to score goals."