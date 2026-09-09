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Raphinha fully focussed on Barcelona, 'not talking' about Ballon d'Or snub

Raphinha fully focussed on Barcelona, 'not talking' about Ballon d'Or snub
Raphinha fully focussed on Barcelona, 'not talking' about Ballon d'Or snubREUTERS

Barcelona forward Raphinha refused to be drawn into a conversation about his recent Ballon d'Or snub following their 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord on Wednesday (September 9).

Playing as a striker following Barcelona’s failure to sign Julian Alvarez in the summer, the 29-year-old has had an incredible start to the season.

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Raphinha now has eight goals and one assist in his five games across all competitions, including a brace as Barcelona eased past Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 9).

His fine performance comes the day after his exclusion from the 30-player Ballon d'Or shortlist.

"I'm not talking about the Ballon d'Or. I'm talking about Barcelona, who are having a spectacular season," Raphinha responded on Movistar+ when questioned on the Ballon d'Or.

"I'm working to score goals."

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