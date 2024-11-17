Barcelona legend Pique eyeing big-time football return

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique says a return to football could happen in the future.

Pique is currently president of Segunda Division Andorra.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Il Corriere dello Sport: “Later, perhaps, I will return to football doing something different.

"I’m not interested in being a coach, 20 years of routine has saturated me. I needed to change. Many years between Manchester United and Barcelona, playing every three days, ends up making you saturated.

"I have beautiful memories, I was lucky and I won a lot and I fulfilled my dream as a child, to play at the Camp Nou.”