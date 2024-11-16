Barcelona defender Kounde admits losing enjoyment for football

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde admits he's losing his enjoyment for football.

The versatile stopper made the admission when speaking from the France camp today.

He said, "It is difficult because I have many interests. I want my family to be safe. I would also like to help others. I don't see myself being a coach.

"But I find the relationships between players and coach very interesting. It is too much stress. Being a coach is very complicated. I would be lying to you if I told you that I like football as much as before. Before it was my career.

"Now it is my job. When I started, my life off the pitch was secondary."

 

