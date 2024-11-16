Celta Vigo captain Aspas: We're doing things very well

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas feels their season is on track.

Celta have suffered from some inconsistency so far this campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

But veteran striker Aspas reasons: "I think we are doing things very well. It is true that we have lost points in the final minutes like last season, although not in such a tragic way.

"Atlético, Villarreal, Betis, I remember those points. We are going through a good moment, both the youth team and the club.

"We are tenth and looking up, and that is what should drive us forward in the next matches."

Celta meet Barcelona after the international break and Aspas added: "The coaching staff is pushing us every day to keep working very hard and to give our best in the next game, which is against the leader.

"We are playing at home and in front of our fans, where we are making things difficult for everyone . We have only lost two games. We are very excited about this game, against Barcelona."