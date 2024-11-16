Iniesta in Denmark to see his FC Helsingør in action

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
LaLiga
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is currently in Denmark.

Iniesta, with his company Never Say Never, this week bought the majority of shares in FC Helsingør in collaboration with the Swiss company Stoneweg.

As such, the former Spain midfield star was in the stands for the Danish Second Division clash with Ishøj IF on Friday evening.

The match finished 1-1 on the night.

Iniesta's presence confirms the purchase by his company amid some confusion during the week.

