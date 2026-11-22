Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring Porto midfielder Gabri Veiga ahead of a potential move to bring the Spaniard back to LaLiga.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign since returning to European football following his spell in Saudi Arabia.

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Veiga, who previously represented Celta Vigo, has established himself as an influential figure at Porto, registering 12 goal contributions in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

According to Fichajes, citing Fussball News, both Spanish giants admire the former Spain youth international and have included him on their respective transfer shortlists.

However, neither club has made a formal approach for the midfielder.