Fermin nets brace as Barcelona beat Atleti to extend LaLiga lead

Fermin Lopez’s brace inspired Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback LaLiga victory over Atletico Madrid, establishing a three-point lead at the top of the table and ensuring they opened the season with six successive away league wins for only a third time in the club’s history.

Atletico’s recent imperious domestic form faced a stern examination from the reigning champions, who had thoroughly enjoyed their recent trips on the road.

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But Hansi Flick’s side seemed bewildered after a blistering start for the hosts, as Joan Garcia was called into action early on to deny Julian Alvarez in a one-on-one opportunity before Gerard Martin diverted the Argentine's attempted cut-back behind for a corner.

Barça’s nerves were then shredded further after Marc Pubill’s header from the resulting set-piece cannoned off the bar. The visitors almost scored against the run of play moments later when Pedri’s strike rattled the woodwork, but it was Atleti that took a deserved 10th-minute lead.

Marcos Llorente spotted Alvarez with a wonderful pass using the outside of his foot, and the latter laid the ball on a plate for Giuliano Simeone to tap home from point-blank range.

But in the fashion of true champions, Barça responded in emphatic fashion in the 45th minute with a superb left-footed strike from Fermin, after he ruthlessly capitalised on some indecisiveness in the Atletico defence.

Flick’s men were buoyed by that equaliser at the start of the second half, and Lamine Yamal was inches away from turning the game on its head with a long-range strike that sailed just wide of the post.

Pedri then saw his strike diverted over by Pubill, and the signs of a Barça turnaround were looking ominous. A second goal duly arrived with 66 minutes on the clock, as Fermin netted his second of the game with a fine first-time finish from Lamine Yamal’s perfectly weighted through ball.

Diego Simeone’s side struggled to muster much of a response, and the sluggish nature of their second-half performance was irking the Metropolitano crowd.

The visitors could even have added a third, but Anthony Gordon’s cross narrowly missed the onrushing Lamine in the box.

Match stats Flashscore

Regardless, Flick’s men saw out the game with relative comfort to become only the third team in LaLiga history to win five consecutive away games against Atletico after Athletic Club in 1955 and Real Madrid in 2013.

They are sitting pretty at the summit, while Simeone’s side remain third and five points adrift of the leaders after missing their chance to move top of the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)

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