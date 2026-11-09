Flick and Gordon clash revealed after key Atletico win

Barcelona go into the November international break with a three-point lead at the top of LaLiga after 12 games played.

Hansi Flick's side have won 11 of those games - losing only an El Clasico clash to Real Madrid - and they signed off for the FIFA window with a gritty 2-1 victory at third-place Atletico Madrid.

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Goals either side of half-time from Fermin Lopez secured the result for Flick, but there was a flash point between himself and Anthony Gordon in the closing stages.

Flick opted to change Gordon for Karim Adeyemi on 86 minutes to inject some freshness into his forward line as the hosts chased a late equaliser.

Gordon looked shocked by Flick's frustration, but the reaction was down to a new rule imposed by LaLiga for the 2026/27.

In a similar stance to updated Premier League rules, a player being substituted must leave the field within 10 seconds of the substitution board being displayed. Otherwise, the team making the change are reduced to 10 men, and the player due to come on has to wait a minute off the field before entering the pitch.

Gordon's lack of speed in the switch annoyed his boss as it could have put the team risk of losing their in Madrid.