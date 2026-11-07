Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Barcelona seek to make history

Barcelona travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano this weekend as they face Atletico Madrid in what will be a fiery game.

Barcelona have scored 46 goals in 11 league matches and have scored at least three goals in all five away league matches this season as they head into this tie.

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Atletico, who are title rivals this season, are also in fine form as they have won seven consecutive La Liga matches under manager Diego Simeone.

Barcelona could become only the third team to win five consecutive La Liga away matches against Atletico, a side who will seek to use the home crowd to their advantage on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news

For Barcelona, Rodri (hamstring), Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Xavi Espart (ankle) are ruled out of the match, while Eric Garcia (thigh), Jules Kounde (ankle) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) face late assessments.

Atletico are without Cristian Romero (muscle) and Johnny Cardoso (thigh) as Diego Simeone rotates his side.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Baena; Lee, Alvarez

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J Garcia; Farinas, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

The two teams clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a 20:00 kick-off.

Form

Barcelona: WWLLW

Atletico: LWWDW

Key stats

Only Athletic Bilbao in 1930-31 scored more after their first 11 games of a La Liga season (49) than Barcelona.

Atletico have scored seven goals from build-up attacks, second only to Barcelona's eight.

Interestingly, Atletico have won two of their last five meetings with Barcelona, losing the other three.

Barcelona are top of the La Liga table on 30 points and have scored 46 times in their 11 domestic matches, which is more than double Atletico's goal tally (22).