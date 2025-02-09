Barcelona invite offers for Roque

Barcelona are ready to sell Vitor Roque this summer.

The Brazilian striker is currently on-loan this season with Real Betis.

Sport says Barça wants to recoup the €30m spent to bring Roque to Spain from Athletico Paranaense last January.

Palmeiras, among others, are said to be interested, but the striker would probably prefer to stay in Europe.

Betis are not expected to exercise his purchase option. Roque is under contract with the Catalans until 2031.