Barcelona alerted as Man City could lose Haaland this summer

Erling Haaland could be clear to leave Manchester City this summer.

BILD says Haaland's new 10-year contract includes a buyout clause which will come into effect this summer if City fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

With City currently sitting in fifth position on the Premier League table, there is a risk of the champions missing the top four and therefore qualification to Europe's elite competition.

Watching developments closely are several Europeaan heavyweights, including Barcelona, which are already 'positioning themselves' for a push to prise away the Norway international.

For the moment, the size of the buyout clause's fee is yet to be publicly disclosed.