Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Marseille coach De Zerbi: What annoys me about Greenwood

Barcelona alerted as Man City could lose Haaland this summer

Paul Vegas
Barcelona alerted as Man City could lose Haaland this summer
Barcelona alerted as Man City could lose Haaland this summerAction Plus
Erling Haaland could be clear to leave Manchester City this summer.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

BILD says Haaland's new 10-year contract includes a buyout clause which will come into effect this summer if City fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

With City currently sitting in fifth position on the Premier League table, there is a risk of the champions missing the top four and therefore qualification to Europe's elite competition.

Watching developments closely are several Europeaan heavyweights, including Barcelona, which are already 'positioning themselves' for a push to prise away the Norway international.

For the moment, the size of the buyout clause's fee is yet to be publicly disclosed.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona rue cash blunder after Man City Gonzalez deal
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Man City, Wolves ponder late move for Real Betis midfielder Altimira