Barcelona interested in Independiente defender Lomonaco

Barcelona are interested in Independiente defender Kevin Lomónaco.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito on Monday night.

Inda states Barca plan to move for Lomonaco should they make a centre-half sale this summer.'

He said: "If (Ronald) Araújo and (Andreas) Christensen leave, there's a player Barcelona is interested in, one of Argentina's greatest talents. He's already an international, like (Franco) Mastantuono. It's Kevin Lomónaco."

Negotiations for the Argentine youngster won't be easy, with 75% of his registration held by Independiente and the other 25% held by Bragantino.

The Catalans must reach a three-way agreement that satisfies all parties for a player valued at €12m, although they could trigger his €20m release clause.

