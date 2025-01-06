Barcelona include Olmo, Victor in Super Cup squad

Barcelona have included Pau Victor and Dani Olmo in their traveling squad to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

Despite not having a licence to play for Barça due to a joint decision between LaLiga and the RFEF, Olmo and Víctor are on coach Hansi Flick's list of players who will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for the mini tournament.

Barca meet Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in Jeddah.

Olmo and Victor won't play, but they will be involved in training, with Barca insisting they will find a way to register both players for the remainder of the season.

Barca are continuing to appeal in the courts to have the ruling thrown out.