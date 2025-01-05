Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Liverpool make fresh stand on Nunez
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Barcelona appealing against Olmo, Victor ruling

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona appealing against Olmo, Victor ruling
Barcelona appealing against Olmo, Victor rulingLaLiga
Barcelona are appealing against the deregistration of summer signings Pau Victor and Dani Olmo.

For now, Barca cannot register the pair for the second-half of the season due to LaLiga insisting they do not have room inside their wage cap to do so.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barca have now announced their intentions to appeal the ruling.

A club statement read:  "Following the RFEF's statement regarding the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, the Club takes the following position:

"FC Barcelona expresses its disagreement with the decision notified today and will proceed to present the appropriate appeal to the CSD."

Mentions
LaLigaOlmo DaniVictor PauBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona coach Flick happy with Copa victory at Barbastro
Barcelona coach Flick: I really don't want to talk about Victor and Olmo, but...
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit