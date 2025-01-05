Barcelona appealing against Olmo, Victor ruling

Barcelona are appealing against the deregistration of summer signings Pau Victor and Dani Olmo.

For now, Barca cannot register the pair for the second-half of the season due to LaLiga insisting they do not have room inside their wage cap to do so.

Barca have now announced their intentions to appeal the ruling.

A club statement read: "Following the RFEF's statement regarding the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, the Club takes the following position:

"FC Barcelona expresses its disagreement with the decision notified today and will proceed to present the appropriate appeal to the CSD."